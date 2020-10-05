Bobi Wine legally corrects his names ahead of 2021 elections

2021 presidential hopeful and Kyadondo East lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine has legally corrected the differences in his names that brought about city lawyer Male Mabirizi to drag him to courts of law.

Basing on a document spotted by this website, the Kyarenga singer declared that in all his forthcoming records, deeds, proceedings in all dealings and transactions, he will be using and signing with the name Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert.

I hereby declare that I shall at all times hereafter in all records, deeds, and instruments in writing and in all actions and proceedings and in all dealings and transactions and upon all occasions whatsoever, maintain and use the name Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert

Bobi Wine shared the details concerning his legal clearance of his name a month after 2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant Jose Chameleone changed his.

