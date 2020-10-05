Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi is not bothered at all by whatever has been said about her body and she is not stopping as she claps back at her critics to deal with their own insecurities.

Through the weekend, semi-nude photos showing Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi’s back side, her thighs and tattoos have been a topic of discussion across social media.

Several critics jumped onto the trending photos with negative body-shaming comments as others pointed out how she is so “immoral” to have such parts of her body on display in that manner.

On her Snapchat account, the unbothered songstress went on to share more and more videos and photos of the kind and the caption; “Deal with your insecurities.”

The statement has been perceived in two ways with some people noting that whatever she is doing is a way of embracing her flaws while others believe the caption was a way of showing her unbothered character.

Whichever way you perceive that, Nwagi is not about to stop flaunting her curves and you should brace yourselves for mor of the same. At least she’s not completely naked.

