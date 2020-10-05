Eddy Kenzo confirms reuniting with biological sister after 23 years apart

After over 23 years, Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo was reunited with her biological sister. The elated singer confirmed the good news through social media on Monday evening.

Monday morning was met with various reports pointing towards how 2015 BET award winner Eddy Kenzo (30) had finally met his sister after 23 years apart.

The reports suggested that the Big Talent Boss Ediirisa Musuuza popularly known as Eddy Kenzo started searching for his biological sister about a decade ago.

The singer, however, had not confirmed the reports yet but while speaking during an interview on NBS After 5, Kenzo said he has searched for his sister for years.

“I and my other brother handed our sister to some woman in Katwe as she was still very young and could not be on the streets with us. The woman we handed our sister also handed her to another woman,” he said.

Kenzo noted how the woman mistreated their sister and she ran away from home. When Kenzo finally got a home, he longed to find his sister. He searched for her for many years until last month when he found her.

The process was long and hard. I had promising leads throughout the years but I couldn’t find her. Eddy Kenzo

Upon his return from Ivory Coast recently, however, Kenzo received a call from someone who disclosed that they had located his sister – one of the four other siblings from his father’s side.

It is reported that she has been hustling on the streets of Katwe and Kenzo has been rehabilitating her before finally confirming the news of their reunion on Monday 5th September 2020.

I discovered my sister after 23 years mukama wabuyinza banange



During street times buli omu ensi yamukasuka wuuwe, netunonyeza emyaka jona neye guno mukama gweyali yategeka Alhamdlillah



Akana ka maama wange bambi. Masanyu goka getulimu ekitibwa kyamukama. pic.twitter.com/tnsIJuPBaF — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) October 5, 2020

Lovely, innit?

