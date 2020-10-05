I’m a jealous wife, I can’t cook with my co-wife – Irene Namatovu

Singer Irene Namatovu came out clear and revealed that she can’t cook with a co-wife because she is a very jealous person when it comes to relationships.

The singer who has spent a couple of years in a rosy relationship with her lover and fellow singer Geoffrey Lutaaya opened up about how jealous she is in matters of love during an interview.

Irene Namatovu showed her true colors as she was discussing about her love life and how she has managed to stay in her relationship for all this long without having major scandals with her lover.

I am a jealous wife and I can’t cook with my co-wife. I even already told my husband Mr. Geoffrey Lutaaya that I can’t cook with my co-wife because even our religion does allow him to do so. Irene Namatovu.

A few years ago, there were rumors of how her husband was feasting on some of the band members in the Da Nu Eagles band before everyone was told to start a solo career.

