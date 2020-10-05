I’m lucky but critics don’t acknowledge my hard work – Eddy Kenzo

Singer Eddy Kenzo is considered as the luckiest artist in the Ugandan music industry but remains puzzled about critics who don’t recognize his hard work and creativity.

Basing on the achievements he has achieved through his craft to raise the Ugandan flag high across the world and for the 10 years he has been on the scene, he finds it disturbing for critics to always underlook his hard work.

A few days ago, Hon. Kato Lubwama came out and stressed how the Sitya Loss singer has gained his achievements through luck and also discredited his creativity.

While speaking in an interview, the Big Talent boss expressed how he always feels unfortunate whenever critics don’t recognize his creativity and hard work after admitting how he is a lucky person.

Yes, am lucky but hardworking too. Unfortunately, some people don’t want to acknowledge my creative and hardworking side. Eddy Kenzo

VIDEO: @eddykenzoficial: Yes, am lucky but hardworking too. Unfortunately, some people don’t want to acknowledge my creative and hardworking side. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/E0TgAoP4qe — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) October 2, 2020

