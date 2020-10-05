At 31-years-old, Singer and Sulubada High School boss Michael Mukwaya a.k.a Mikie Wine owns a fully furnished mansion which he counts part of his blessings from God.

The last time we showed you around Mikie Wine’s house located along Gayaza Road, there were parts of it that still awaited completion as new structures on the side were being constructed.

In an interview with Luzze Anderson in April, Bobi Wine’s young brother revealed that at the time he bought the plot on which his house rests now, the first piece of land was just Shs25m and he kept on buying more land.

Mikie Wine and wife Shazney Khan

He noted that he really sacrificed a lot of his younger livelihood, saving the most money so that he could achieve his dream house at some point in the future.

With a living room, guest house, several bedrooms, aquarium, conference room and a couple of rental spaces away from the main house, Mikie’s investment is a dream come true for himself and those that have supported him from zero.

Mikie happily lives with his baby mama Shazney Khan who has is in charge of his finances and takes care of the home and their rentals. He counts his blessings and he is forever grateful to God.

Congratulations upon finishing your house Mikie!

