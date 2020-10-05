In her new Dancehall song dubbed Yenze Peyton, Sharon Peyton makes her intentions to run the Ragga-dancehall music space clear with her lyricism, energy and bad gyal attitude.

Sharon Peyton was involved in a small battle with legendary singer Emperor Orlando in January as the latter accused the former of copying his song titled Nakonkona to make her own trending song titled Kuba.

The issue must have been solved and Peyton is back to releasing more music projects with this latest dancehall song that premiered on her YouTube channel on Monday evening.

The new song was written by Zayipa Mandem and produced by Arnest at Tafo10 studios. Peyton shows off her choreography skills in the exciting visuals directed by JP Mboira. Watch that below:

