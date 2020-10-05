Spice should spread her wings across Africa, Uganda is conquered – Tuff B

Spice Diana’s next challenge should be to sit at the same table with Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade as African music queens because she is a big brand for East Africa according to fellow musician and TV presenter Tuff B.

Numerous hit songs, several awards won, a multi-million mansion and the endorsement deals flowing her way, Spice Diana befits her own description of a ‘Star Girl’.

She has conquered Uganda, at least according to Tuff B, and her own achievements speak for themselves – but WHAT’S NEXT??

During the NBS KURT show on Saturday, the host Tuff B was full of praise for the Source Management songstress whom she described as “a hardworking musician who deserves to conquer the international market.”

Tuff B revealed how most of the East African artistes he hosts on his East Africa entertainment themed show always mention Spice Diana’s name when the question of whom they want to work with in Uganda pops.

It is for the above reason, coupled up with the Bajikona singer’s hard work and her manager Roger Lubega’s zeal to promote her tirelessly, that Tuff B believes she should now concentrate on marketing her music to the international audience.

Most of the East African artists I have talked to want to work with Spice Diana. Manager Roger has done an incredible work to push her brand and I think she needs to spread her wings far wide. She has conquered Uganda! Tuff B

The ball is in Spice’s court!

