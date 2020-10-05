Swangz Avenue seems to have given up on Winnie Nwagi – James Propa

In relation to singer Winnie Nwagi’s recent semi-nude photos that caused a stir online, music critic James Propa believes the singer is on the verge of walking out from the Industrial area-based record label Swangz Avenue.

James Propa gave his view about Nwagi while digesting why she was so bold to share such sassy images and he believes that if Swangz was handling Nwagi’s business 100%, she wouldn’t have been able to post such.

James Propa also believes that her recent photos could be a sign of Nwagi nearing her exit from the record label. This is not the first time Nwagi’s exit from Swangz is being discussed based on her lifestyle.

Propa also explained that Nwagi’s main challenge is not even about the raunchy photos but her reaction towards the followers and fans on social media whom she always replies to vulgarly.

James Propa furthermore pointed out how Nwagi could be under the influence of some drugs that could have influenced her into turning unruly and unapologetic.

What I saw from those photos indicates that Winnie Nwagi is unruly because I don’t think a reputable company like Swangz could allow her to post such images. That could clearly send a signal that she may not be under there control 100 percent and as of now, they could be finishing just there contract and part ways soon but am not certain about that yet. The other thing why she could have become unruly is because she could be under the influence of her peers and toxic substances like marijuana. James Propa

