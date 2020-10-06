Chwezimadeit, DJ Chris and Jozzi Firebouy drop ‘All Night’ visuals | VIDEO

Uprising artists Chewzimadeit, DJ Chris, and Jozzi Firebouy have shared the visuals to their latest track dubbed “All Night”. Watch the video here first.

All Night is an Afro-beat love track where the artists yearn for romance without interruption throughout the wee hours of the night.

The colorful visuals with beautiful scenery to the song were shot from the lake-shores as the video vixens showed off some flesh in efforts to entice viewers to keep the video on replay.

The audio was produced by Chwezimadeit and the video was shot and directed by AZHR LA. Enjoy and rate the video below.

