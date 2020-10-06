Full List of Ugandans nominated in the 2020 AEAUSA awards

Eddy Kenzo returned from the USA to a heroic welcome with a AEAUSA award held high in October 2019. He is nominated again in this year’s awards alongside 21 other Ugandans.
The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015. They are held annually in New Jersey, with over 30 awards presented during the two-day event in honor of entertainers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.
With about 66 days to the 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony, we look at the list of Ugandan artists that have been nominated in the awards.
- Eddy Kenzo – Best Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year
- Eddy Kenzo – Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa
- Eddy Kenzo – Song of the Year (Tweyagale)
- Spice Diana – Best Female Artist East/South/North America
- Sheebah Karungi – Best Female Artist East/South/North America
- Sheebah Karungi – Best Female Artist
- Sheebah Karungi – Best Dancehall Artist
- Rema Namakula – Best Female Artist
- Daddy Andre – Best New Artist
- John Blaq – Best New Artist
- Ykee Benda – Best New Artist
- B2C Entertainment – Hottest Group
- Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft. Allan Toniks – Best Music Video (Sunday)
- Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft. Allan Toniks – Song of the Year (Sunday)
- Bigtril – Song of the Year (Parte After Parte)
- Triplets Ghetto Kids – Best Dancer/Group
- Masaka Kids Africana – Best Dancer/Group
- DJ Roja – Best DJ
- DJ Slick Stuart – Best DJ
- Anita Kalule – Best Upcoming/Local Artist
- Patrick Salvado – Best African Comedian
- Anne Kasniime – Best African Comedian
- Lwanga Douglas – Best Host TV/Radio
- Bebe Cool – Best Dancehall Artist
- Jose Chameleone – Best Dancehall Artist
- Levixone – Best Gospel Artist
The 2020 AEAUSA awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12th December at Jim Wise Theater, Kupfrian Hall, NJIT100 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey.
Best of luck to the nominated Ugandans.
