Full List of Ugandans nominated in the 2020 AEAUSA awards

Eddy Kenzo returned from the USA to a heroic welcome with a AEAUSA award held high in October 2019. He is nominated again in this year’s awards alongside 21 other Ugandans.

The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015. They are held annually in New Jersey, with over 30 awards presented during the two-day event in honor of entertainers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

With about 66 days to the 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony, we look at the list of Ugandan artists that have been nominated in the awards.

Eddy Kenzo – Best Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year

Eddy Kenzo – Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa

Eddy Kenzo – Song of the Year (Tweyagale)

Spice Diana – Best Female Artist East/South/North America

Sheebah Karungi – Best Female Artist East/South/North America

Sheebah Karungi – Best Female Artist

Sheebah Karungi – Best Dancehall Artist

Rema Namakula – Best Female Artist

Daddy Andre – Best New Artist

John Blaq – Best New Artist

Ykee Benda – Best New Artist

B2C Entertainment – Hottest Group

Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft. Allan Toniks – Best Music Video (Sunday)

Slick Stuart, DJ Roja ft. Allan Toniks – Song of the Year (Sunday)

Bigtril – Song of the Year (Parte After Parte)

Triplets Ghetto Kids – Best Dancer/Group

Masaka Kids Africana – Best Dancer/Group

DJ Roja – Best DJ

DJ Slick Stuart – Best DJ

Anita Kalule – Best Upcoming/Local Artist

Patrick Salvado – Best African Comedian

Anne Kasniime – Best African Comedian

Lwanga Douglas – Best Host TV/Radio

Bebe Cool – Best Dancehall Artist

Jose Chameleone – Best Dancehall Artist

Levixone – Best Gospel Artist

The 2020 AEAUSA awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12th December at Jim Wise Theater, Kupfrian Hall, NJIT100 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey.

Best of luck to the nominated Ugandans.

