Sheebah and King Saha drop exciting Empeta visuals

Empeta by Sheebah Karungi featuring King Saha is one of the biggest songs of this year and now it has visuals added to the project. Watch the new video here.

Released in August, Empeta (produced by Diggy Baur) is a song off Sheebah Karungi’s album SAMALI. It is a rendition of Ragga Dee’s early 2000s hit song in which a man appreciates his lover and wants to wed her.

Team No Sleep affiliates Etania Mutoni, Kabako, Diamond Oscar and Crysto Panda feature in the video which you will love to watch over and over again.

Sheebah and King Saha show off their acting skills in the visuals that were directed by KD with Edrine Paul as the Director Of Photography and Colourist, edited by Drays.

Watch the full video below:

