Sheebah overwhelmed by 2020 MTV EMA Awards nomination

Team No Sleep Swagg Mama Sheebah Karungi is on cloud nine after she scooped a nomination in the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards in the category of Best African Act.

The “Nakyuka” singer will be battling for the Best African Act accolade with other African giants including; Master KG (S.A), Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa (S.A), REMA (Nigeria), Gaz Mawete (DRC) and Burna Boy (Nigeria)>

The singer shared the good news of her nomination on her social media pages with too much excitement whilst rallying her fans to vote her so that she can make Uganda proud.

I am so happy to announce that I have been nominated for the MTV EMA Awards 2020. This means the world to me. Thank you @mtvbaseeast @mtvema For Nominating me. Sheebaholics do me a favor & vote for me at the link below: Sheebah

The MTV EMAs honor artists and music They were originally conceived as an alternative to the MTV Video Music Awards, which are hosted annually in the United States.

The Europe Music Awards are held every year in a different country although it has been hosted mostly in the United Kingdom.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything I wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd



Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready



Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix



Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix



Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD



Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna



Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers



Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots



Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture



Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD



Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Read Also: Sheebah and King Saha drop exciting Empeta visuals