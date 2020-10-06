Spice Diana nominated in the 2020 AEAUSA awards

It is about 66 days to the 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony and Spice Diana has earned a nomination in the Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa category.

The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015. They are held annually in New Jersey, with over 30 awards presented during the two-day event in honor of entertainers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

The list of the artistes nominated for the 6th edition of the awards was released and Source Entertainment songstress Spice Diana received a nomination in the awards.

Spice will face off with the likes of Tanasha Sonna (Kenya), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Nandy (Tanzania), Mua Sama (Tanzania), Nadia Mukami (Kenya), Zahara (S.A), Liloca (Mozambique), Sheebah (Uganda) and Haidy Moussa (Egypt).

The 2020 AEAUSA awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12th December at Jim Wise Theater, Kupfrian Hall, NJIT100 Summit St., Newark, New Jersey.

In 2019, Uganda’s own Anita Fabiola joined Eric Omondi to host the successful awards ceremony that took place in New Jersey, USA. The hosts of this year’s edition are yet to be revealed.

Last year, Eddy Kenzo beat Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage, and Tekno to walk away with the Best Entertainer of the Year award.

Congratulations to Spice Diana!

