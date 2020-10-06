Around the year 2008 Mikie Wine and Eddy Kenzo blessed us with a sweet love jam titled “Yanimba” that received massive airplay on different media outlets.

The amazing track was a major breakthrough hit for Eddy Kenzo and from that point, he never looked back. He rose to great heights until he even won Uganda her first BET Award in 2015.

However, the big question has always been what happened or went wrong with Mikie Wine who gave him a huge stand in the music industry and why is he able to also scoop Uganda world over nominations just as Kenzo.

That question the Sulubada High Skool Head Master born Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine, responded to it saying that the nominations and awards that he has not been able to achieve, Eddy Kenzo achieved them on his behalf.

The musical awards that I have not been able to scoop, Eddy Kenzo won them for me. So if he has a BET in his home, that means that I also have a BET at my home. Mikie Wine

Mikie Wine made the exciting statement as he was speaking about his relationship with Eddy Kenzo following the Big Talent boss congratulatory message upon sharing photos of his swanky mansion on social media.

It should be remembered that Bobi Wine made such a statement when Eddy Kenzo was celebrating 10-years in the music industry.

