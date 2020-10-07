Carol Nantongo vows to fight for love in Kufa Kuwona | AUDIO

Now pursuing a solo career after the end to her stint with Golden Band, Carol Nantongo drops a new love song titled ‘Kufa Kuwona’. Listen to it here.

Kufa Kuwona is a song in which Carol Nantongo vows never to change and to love her partner no matter the challenges that they face as a couple because he is unique.

Nantongo has had a smooth run in the industry with a couple of hit song released including Tukiggale, Silwana, Ontuuka, Bitafutafu, Kamese Tambula, Ndagilira, among others.

The lyrics in Kufa Kuwona were written by Accoustic and the legendary Myko Ouma was on the guitar Ouma. The audio was produced by Brian Beats and the video should be on the way.

Listen to the audio below:

