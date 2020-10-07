Music

Nina Roz drops Billboard (Kipande) visuals

Josh Ruby
ago

Nina Roz, real name Nina Nankunda, oozes all shades of beauty and smiles more often in the visuals of her new song dubbed ‘Billboard (Kipande)’ than in her past videos.

The audio, produced by Daddy Andre, is of the typical Nina Roz flow and melody. She relays her unique vocals on the smoothly flowing beats by the talented producer.

In the lyrics, Nina Roz sings about how she wants to put her lover on the billboard and tag his name everywhere so that people get to know he is taken.

It is a song you will fall in love with on first listen. Nina Roz a.k.a The Ugandan Property has the talent. Her only weakness has been consistence and she seems to have realized that.

The visuals directed by Kazibwe Dante dropped on Tuesday and you can take a gaze below:

Read Also: Nina Roz opens up on why she went public about her battle with drug addiction

