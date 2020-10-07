On 8th October, Baboon Forest Entertainment in partnership with Nsimbi will launch the 1st edition of the Uganda Yaffe Festival – online!

The festival – a 90-minute free online show celebrating the cultures and people of Uganda – in its first edition will premier online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Oct 8th, starting at 9:30pm, featuring some of Uganda’s most prominent and celebrated world artists and personalities.

Performances from GNL Zamba, as well as his duo Nsimbi with Miriam Tamar, from their residence in the USA are expected.

They will be joined by Ugandans from around the world, including; Isaiah Katumwa (New York), Suzan Kerunen (Uganda), Kinobe (Washington DC), Nylah Abitimo-Jones (UK) and many others who will perform and share their stories of patriotism at home and abroad.

The show will feature a youth project presentation of the famous ‘Uganda Yaffe’ tune that became a social phenomenon, newly remixed by Baru and GNL to feature new generation artists like Fresh Kid, Tuarus, Prolific, Maxi, Joyie 7 star and Kadabrah.

The Uganda Yaffe audio remix was officially released on Friday 2nd October, 2020, kicking off the festivities.

The Uganda Yaffe Festival and remix are an Independence Day gift from Baboon Forest Entertainment to highlight Uganda’s rich culture and diversity while bringing people together to celebrate what makes Uganda so unique.

The Festival invites everyone; elders and youth, those at home and abroad, to gather once again like the ancestors did, this time around an online fireplace, to connect, share wisdom and celebrate with music.

Baboon Forest Entertainment has been known for its memorable concerts and people centered social experiences that promote connection and growth especially among the youth. Evolving over the years, the mission stays the same – deliver impactful and exciting entertainment that bridges the gaps between generations.

Even in these complicated times, nothing can stop the music!

