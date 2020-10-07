Clear your Sato for Omuyimbi… Maddox Ssemanda Sematimba will be performing live on the Club Beatz At Home concert. He is joined by the new Dancehall empress Karole Kasita.

Coming off spirited performances by Spice Diana and Dre Cali in the last episode of the Club Pilsener-sponsored bi-weekly concert, this weekend is one to watch out for because of the artistes lined up.

David Amon ‘Maddox’ Ssemanda Sematimba (48) is a legend in his own ranks in the Ugandan music industry. The Roots Reggae artiste is popular for his timeless Reggae ballads.

With just two albums, he is an artiste who music never dies out. Released in 2000, Madoxx’s first album named Tukolagane included the singles Namagembe, Tukolagane, Omukwano Gwafe and Eddembe.

He followed up in 2006 with the album Abato, with singles like Nakatudde, Leka Nkulage, Easy and Wansonyi.

His performances have always been filled with energy and the most refined sound and with the bar that Fenon Entertainment has set in the past editions of the online concert, we’re on for a great show.

Maddox is to be joined by Karole Kasita who songs; Balance, Yaka, Binyuma, Mwoto, among others have been a great addition to the local music industry in the past two years.

The concert will air live on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook and YouTube pages starting 9PM and all you have to do is have enough data on your phone to catch the show from the comfort of your home.

See you then!

