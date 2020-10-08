Analyzing Joshua Cheptegei’s win the BAD BLACK way

On Wednesday night as the rest of the world watched Joshua Cheptegei clinch the 10,000m World Record, Bad Black was focusing on the runner’s groin area…yeah, the groin area!

With the watch stopping at 26:11.0 at the Turia Stadium in Valencia, Spain during the NN Valencia World Record Day, Cheptegei slashed six seconds off Bekele’s record.

If you are Bad Black, the stopwatch is not the main focus even at such moments when the world stops and each second counts. It’s the bulge in the athlete’s pants for her!

The first photos that trended last night immediately after Cheptegei breaking the world record didn’t really please the socialite who ran to her Twitter account to question the champion’s power in bed.

Kale you may find nga Joshua Cheptegei nga is weak in bed nga he needs sosomola 😂😂 congz 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/S5rk14j0bC — BAD BLACK ORIGINAL 🇺🇬 (@IamBadBlackUg) October 7, 2020

It took until Thursday morning for Bad Black to find another photo of Cheptegei showing exactly where her interests were based for her to eat her words as she joined the rest of the Ugandans to celebrate the moment.

After looking at this pic I take back my words we are proud of Cheptegei wange 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2cXN09lcSg — BAD BLACK ORIGINAL 🇺🇬 (@IamBadBlackUg) October 7, 2020

Well, at least we now know Cheptegei is a champion in all the possible angles. I mean, if Bad Black acknowledges who are you to say no? Congratulations champ!

