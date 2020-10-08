It is crazy how the late Mowzey Radio’s music never gets old – Ang3lina

UK-based Ugandan singer Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina has reaffirmed that the late Goodlyfe Crew singer Moses Nakitinje Ssekiboga alias Mowzey Radio will forever be her ‘Greateast Of All Time’ musician in Uganda.

The songstress opened up about her deep love for Mowzey Radio’s craft on her socials after taking time to listen and groove to the late’s sweet love melodies which brought about fresh memories of the fallen singer.

With all honesty, Ang3lina noted that Radio will forever be her ‘Greatest Of All Time’ musician adding how crazy it feels jamming to his music that never gets old.

But honestly, for me, Radio will forever be the goat. I still count him as one of Uganda’s best male vocalists. It’s crazy how his music never gets old, his tunes gonna be on replay all day tomorrow. Ang3lina

