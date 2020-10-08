City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has raised a complaint about a yet to be identified NTV employee who always litters used condoms near her home.

The controversial mother of four said that the Serena-based NTV employee drives a Toyota Harrier Kawundo black in color but she did not reveal the names.

She furthermore threatened to fine NTV because of their employee who always recklessly dumps used condoms at her home, something that she is fed up of.

NTV Uganda da employ u gave car model Harrie Kawundo always fuck women on near mY home and throw da condoms kindly am going to fine the company it’s n black color nkooye and our area is dangerously full of mad people they will destroy ur car Bad Black

