Another day, another record broken! Joshua Cheptegei is the star of the moment after breaking the long-standing 10,000m World Record that was previously held by legend Kenenisa Bekele.

With the watch stopping at 26:11.0 at the Turia Stadium in Valencia, Spain during the NN Valencia World Record Day, Cheptegei slashed six seconds off Bekele’s record.

This marked the 24-year-old’s fourth World Record in under a year, having broken the 10km road record last December and the 5km road record in February this year, and most recently the 5000m record.

This (World Record) only lays a foundation (of greatness). Joshua Cheptegei

As soon as the World Record was confirmed, local celebrities ran to their social media to send out congratulatory messages to the champion who has raised the Ugandan flag on the global stage.

Below are some of the reactions we found online:

Cheptegei will break every record apart from record TV. — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) October 7, 2020

