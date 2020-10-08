I encourage people not to shy away from having children – Eddy Kenzo

Singer Ediriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo is of the advice that people shouldn’t shy away from having children no matter what condition one may be in.

Eddy Kenzo encouraged people to give birth to children as he was narrating how grateful he feels having met his sister after almost 23 years since they had separated at a very tender age.

Speaking in an interview, the Big Talent Entertainment CEO said that nothing should stop someone from having children whether they’re not doing well or broke.

He went on to reason that if someone doesn’t give birth to children, that person could be blocking his own blessings because among those might come someone successful to help others.

I can encourage people to have children. No matter what. If you shy away from having children because you’re broke and not doing well, you will only be blocking your own blood but if you have children, you never know one of them might emerge out successful. That’s why I am grateful since I found my sister. Now we are happy and looking forward to what life will offer to us next but all in all, I thank God for the continued blessings. Eddy Kenzo

