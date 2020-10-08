Nigerian influencers pin Karole Kasita for failing to pay $100

A crew of Nigerian Twitter influencers has put dancehall singer Karole Kasita on the spot for failure to clear their agreed payment of USD100.

The influencers explain that they had agreed on a deal with Karole Kasita and her team to run a trend for her new jam Balance to appear on the Nigerian twitter trend table.

When the goal was achieved as the song trended on number six, Karole Kasita and her team started speaking in tongues when it was time for making payments.

This forced the influencers to make wild alarms on social media pinning Karole Kasita for breaching the contract. They shared screenshots of the song trending on the Nigerian Twitter trend table.

Since the rumors began, we are yet to hear a thing from Karole Kasita but very soon we will be giving you an update from the singer herself.

Read Also: “Not yet!” – Karole Kasita trashes pregnancy rumors