The Uganda government should invest extra funds into the Sports and Music industries because they market the country better than the ADs on television and news according to Douglas Lwanga.

On Wednesday night, Joshua Cheptegei broke the 10,000m World Record that was previously held by legend Kenenisa Bekele as he slashed six seconds off the long-standing record to make his own time 26:11.0 at the Turia Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

As you would expect, Uganda was the talk on different social media platforms as photos of Cheptegei holding the Ugandan flag trended for all the right reasons.

NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga ran to his Twitter account and voiced his opinion saying that sports and music can easily market Uganda better than the expensive adverts which run on the global news channels.

Its very clear Sports and Music can market Uganda much better than an advert on a global news channel. Douglas Lwanga

Its very clear Sports and Music can market uganda much better than an advert on a global news channel. #Fact — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) October 8, 2020

Cheptegei’s success last night marked the 24-year-old’s 4th World Record within a year, having broken the 10km road record last December and the 5km road record in February, and most recently the 5000m record.

Read Also: Celebrities congratulate Joshua Cheptegei upon breaking 10,000m World Record