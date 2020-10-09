Entertainment fraternity mourns Nexus Bar owner Ivan Kakooza

Several people and organizations within the entertainment industry are saddened by the death of one of their own Ivan Kakooza – owner of Nexus Bar – who was confirmed dead on Friday morning.
It’s a sad day for Kampala partiers after it was confirmed that Ivan Kakooza, the owner of Nexus Bar in Najjera, passed on. Reports claim that he succumbed to COVID-19.
His friends, associates and other notable figures in the entertainment industry that shared moments and business with him shared their heartfelt condolences to his family and below are some of those posts we came across:
May his soul Rest In Peace!
