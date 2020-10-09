Entertainment fraternity mourns Nexus Bar owner Ivan Kakooza

Several people and organizations within the entertainment industry are saddened by the death of one of their own Ivan Kakooza – owner of Nexus Bar – who was confirmed dead on Friday morning.

It’s a sad day for Kampala partiers after it was confirmed that Ivan Kakooza, the owner of Nexus Bar in Najjera, passed on. Reports claim that he succumbed to COVID-19.

His friends, associates and other notable figures in the entertainment industry that shared moments and business with him shared their heartfelt condolences to his family and below are some of those posts we came across:

A sad day: i lost my boss ivan kakooza C.E.O of @NexusLounge_ug. he died yesternight from Mulago hosp+. May your soul #rip 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/MaQGfosSKY — Deejay Lolah [KLA's Sweetheart] (@DeejayLolah_ug) October 9, 2020

Nexus CEO Ivan Kakooza had mastered the art of making Independence Day a huge deal for us but now mans gone towards the same day. May the big man’s soul RIP. — Arthur D. Musinguzi (@digitaldidan) October 9, 2020

The morning is indeed COLD!!!! Can't believe this and I don't want to accept it but RIP Ivan Kakooza (Nexus). This shock is for life.😭 — Evelyn Nakayi (@Evelyn_Nakayi) October 9, 2020

May his soul Rest In Peace!

