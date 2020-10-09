Gamit promises to ‘Follow’ lover anywhere she goes | AUDIO ALERT

Titanium Rekodz singer Gamit Joseph has shared the audio of his new love single dubbed “Follow” where he promises to follow his lover wherever she goes.

Gamit’s latest release is a sweet and soft track where he pours out his heart out to the lover promising her heaven on earth and all the fancy life that she ever dreamt of.

The beautiful and lovely song was written by Alwodo & Okot Simon a.k.a Kuchi Classic whose visuals will be dropping a few days from now.

However, enjoy the jam below which is currently receiving air rotation on different media outlets.

