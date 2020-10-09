Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has finally revealed that he felt disappointed when he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearers card to contest as the Kampala Lord Mayor come the 2021 elections.

While speaking in an interview on NTV morning show, the Leone Island Music Empire boss disclosed that he felt embarrassed and heartbroken having been sidelined by the party’s vetting committee.

The Baliwa singer went on to explain that he thought when Bobi Wine had invited him to join the party, he would have the umbrella over him but things turned the other way round.

When asked about which political party he belongs to now, he stated that he is “still NUP and a bit of DP” stressing how the most important thing is being on the people’s side.

It is very disappointing that I did not get the NUP card. When Bobi Wine invited me to join the party I thought that I would have the umbrella over me. I am still NUP and a bit of DP but what is important is that I am on the people’s side. Jose Chameleone

He furthermore explained how he is aware that he is contesting for the Kampala top seat with other artistes before he revealed how he is confident that he will triumph over them.

The father of five made the statements basing on how he has been successful in his music career and he is optimistic that he can do the same in politics.

I know that I am standing against other artistes for the seat of Kampala Lord Mayor. However, what is their success story? What did they add to the music industry before they joined politics? I believe I got them beat at that. Jose Chameleone

