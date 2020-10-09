Nexus Bar owner Ivan Kakooza reportedly dies of COVID-19

It’s a sad day for Kampala partiers after it was confirmed that Ivan Kakooza, the owner of Nexus Bar in Najjera, passed on. Reports claim that he succumbed to COVID-19.

The areas of Kiwatule and Najjera know how Nexus Bar used to turn up during normal days before COVID-19. It is a bar that used to host a lot of parties, theme nights and it wasn’t a good night for most partiers if you didn’t pass by Nexus in your usual bar-hopping nights.

The owner, Kakooza Ivan was one person full of life. It was reported that Kakooza died on Friday morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted for a number of days.

According to unconfirmed reports, the youthful businessman was battling depression and stress related illnesses. Other reports claim that he succumbed to Coronavirus.

May his sould Rest In Peace!

Read Also: Ugandan events promoter holds naked protest against COVID-19 restrictions