In September, Kalifah Aganaga revealed how he has plans of relocating to Tanzania after 2021. Well, it might happen sooner than later after a revelation that he is being intimidated by a certain group of people.

For Kalifah Aganaga, the year was a bed of roses until he publicly announced that he had crossed over to the National Resistance Movement party from the National Unity Platform.

His decisions were based on the NUP’s refusal to give him a party card to contest for the Lubaga South constituency Member of Parliament seat in the 2021 general elections.

The singer has since turned into a major vocal pawn for the NRM, urging his followers to support the ruling party which he says has the best plans for the nation.

With his actions, there are a section of people that have labeled him a ‘snake’ and according to him, they are intimidating him with bottles and abuses just because he has a different view on an issue.

Through a post on his Facebook page (which was later deleted), Kalifah Aganaga asked his haters to stop forcing him into liking what they like and not to intimidate him.

He also pointed out that the struggle is not paying his bills and it has been 7 months without a monthly salary and hence his decision to stand on his own, not affiliated to any political party anymore.

“Please don’t force me to like what you like Stop intimidating me with bottles and abuses just because we have a different view on an issue,” Kalifah wrote.

The struggle is not paying my bills, even now it has been 7 months without working with no monthly salary, our kids don’t have fees. So please from today, am Independent. I will never get affiliated to any party again to avoid disappointments and abuses. Kalifah Aganaga | Facebook

It is not clear yet why the singer made such statements and why he had to retract them the same morning.

