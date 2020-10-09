The internet is painted “black, yellow, red, black. yellow, red” as several Ugandans from across the world unite to celebrate Uganda’s 58th Independence Day.

9th October is always a day that Ugandans across the world join their voices and hands to commemorate the day Uganda got her independence from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Several celebrities from the Pearl Of Africa have shared several photos of them wrapped in the Ugandan flags and paintings to show their patriotism and love for the nation.

Check some of those out below:















Happy Independence Day to my lovely ❤️ mother land 🇺🇬 #UgandaAt58 pic.twitter.com/EHfmKWk2fW — Karole Kasita 🇺🇬 (@KaroleKasita) October 8, 2020

Read Also: We celebrate Ugandan music legends since Independence