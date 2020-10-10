Bobi Wine will not die poor unless he is not wise – Bebe Cool

Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool is optimistic that National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine won’t die a poor person.

The “Wakayima” singer made the statement as he was giving his insight about Bobi Wine’s NUP political party fundraising process for its Member of Parliament aspirants.

Bebe Cool went on to applaud Bobi Wine saying that he has worked quite well reasoning that he won’t die poor unless he is not wise enough to use to money he has collected wisely.

During the interview, he indirectly threw some jabs at Bobi Wine and other people who as he told him to use some of the money to construct a storeyed building in Gomba.

I can’t deny that Bobi Wine hasn’t worked quite well, No. He has done pretty well because he won’t die a broke or poor person unless he is extremely stupid and foolish. Yes, we love Ugandans to always be creative and he has done so and his project is moving places and they’re busy gathering as well as collecting their cash from the public and I don’t care about those who lament that he is begging us money. In the first place, where you there when he was injecting money in his project? How will he get his refund, let him collect his dimes in that way? So depending on how NUP issues are petering out, let him collect his cash because, in a few months to come, he will be going back to Gomba. And at least, he should construct a storeyed building in Gomba Bebe Cool

