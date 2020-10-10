Critics who say Bobi is selfish, what have you given him? – Mikie Wine

Michael Mukwaya, popularly known as Mikie Wine, posed a question to Bobi Wine’s critics who accuse him of being selfish by asking what they have given him to deserve his payback.

The Sulubada High Skool Head Master fired back against Bobi Wine’s critics who call him stingy as he was defending the 2021 presidential hopeful on cliams that he usually doesn’t give back to his aides and colleagues.

Basing on his explanation while on an interview with Sanyuka TV, Mikie Wine stressed that people always assume that it is always about taking.

To all the people who say Bobi Wine is selfish, what have you given him to deserve it? People assume that its always about taking. Mikie Wine

Mikie Wine went on to explain why he opted out of contesting as Kyadondo East MP come 2021 general elections when he realized that he couldn’t just keep on doing everything that Bobi Wine always did.

I wanted to join politics too, but I realized I can’t just always do everything my older brother does. Besides, people would put propaganda around my running. Bobi Wine

He also heaped props on Bobi Wine for having paid his school fees while still in high school from senior three until he completed his U.A.C.E and also joined the music industry.

My elder brother, Bobi Wine paid my school fees from Senior three. He was practically my parent after my mother died. He visited me at school. I see him as my father now. Mikie Wine

