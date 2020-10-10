FreeBoy Adamz links up with Nigeria’s Great Adamz on ‘Corona’ | AUDIO

It is another Uganda – Nigeria connect as FreeBoy Adamz and Great Adamz joined forces to drop a brand new tune dubbed “Corona”.

Listening to the hot sizzling jam, It kicks off with FreeBoy in his trademark Kadongo Kamu style singing about his plans to enjoy life when the deadly Coronavirus pandemic is gone.

The VIVA Entertainment singer goes on to reveal how he plans to drink himself away just like fish so that he can wash away all his past stress that he went through during the lockdown.

Midway the track, Nigerian uprising singer Great Adamz chips in with his tantalizing style of art where he perfectly blends in well with FreeBoy to spice up the song.

Listen and enjoy to the brand new single it below and rate it.

