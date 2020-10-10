I don’t want to jump on music trends, I want to set my own – Dax Vibes

Unlike other artists who jump on different trends in the music business to seek quick fame, Bobi Wine’s young brother Dax Vibes has a different opinion.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Youth Voice show, Dax Vibes revealed that he has set his sight on creating his own trend in the music industry that will see him rule over Africa just like Nigerian artists.

I am trying to make my music more African. I do not want to jump on trends, I want to set my own. Dax Vibes

When asked to talk about his love life during his high school days, Dax Vibes was quick to distance himself from relationships saying he was only concentrating on his hustle and not love affairs.

He went ahead to disclose that he wasn’t involved in relationships in high school reasoning that he was too shy to approach and express his feelings towards girls.

I was very shy in high school. I was mainly concentrating on hustle and not relationships. Dax Vibes

He went ahead and applauded Bobi Wine and his elder brothers for having raised him since he didn’t grow up with his parents. He credited Bobi Wine a lot for having taught him how to hustle in life.

