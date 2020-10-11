Eddy Kenzo elated by Muzikol Music Awards nomination

More and more nominations keep coming in for Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo with the latest being in the Cameroon-based Muzikol Music Awards.

Muzikol Music Awards (MUMA) has as main objective to reward and recognize excellence and distinguish performances in the African music industry.

We strive to reward all the stakeholders of the music Industry such as singers, producers, event organizers, record labels, artist managers and music innovations. MUMA

Kenzo is nominated in the Best African Artist category together with the likes of Burna Boy, Master KG, Wizkid, Davido, Teni, Innos’ B, Shatta Wale, Diamond Platnumz and Salatiel.

Through his social media handles, the Big Talent Entertainment CEO revealed how happy he is to be nominated in the Cameroonian awards, describing them as “big awards in Cameroon”.

“BREAKING NEWS: Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in another big Awards in Cameroon (Muzikol Music Awards). He is competing with Davido, Burnaboy, Innos’B, Shatta Wale, Diamond, Teni, Wizkid , Master KG & Salatiel in the category of Best African Artist 2020,” noted Kenzo on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: 🚨

Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in another big Awards in Cameroon 🇨🇲 ( Muzikol Music Awards )

He is competing with Davido, Burnaboy, Innos'B, Shatta Wale, Diamond, Teni, Wizkid , Master KG & Salatiel in the category of Best African Artist 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rc8FFFVo3g — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) October 11, 2020

His fans have already embarked on the voting process and going by past experiences, this seems like an award won already despite the stiff competition. Bring it home Eddy!

Read Also: Kenzo beats Wizkid and Davido to win Best Entertainer at AEA awards