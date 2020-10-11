Gravity wants the National Anthem remixed so it can be a banger in bars

Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju is of the opinion that the National Anthem should be remixed to a different vibrant version that can be a banger in hangouts.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment boss made the suggestion as he was giving his view as to why he thinks most people currently can’t sing the National Anthem.

The “Embuzi Zakutudde” rapper explained that musicians need to join forces and drop a remix of the National Anthem, one that can easily be learned by the public.

Gravity noted that if artistes like Kenzo who has done a great role in promoting Luganda all over the world can link up with Chameleone, David Lutalo, Spice Diana, Feffe Bussi and himself, they would drop a bomb of the National Anthem remix which can easily grasped by many.

By the way, the National Anthem needs to be changed in whatever case. They need to think about that. The Parliament needs to sit and discuss about changing the National Anthem as quick as possible. It has to be just like the way we compose our music and other people at times call it fake. When need see that everyone can sing the National Anthem word-for-word. I myself I still struggle to sing the song. The National needs to have a lit bit of vibes. The beats need to be there, so that when one sings the National Anthem, he/she feels the vibes while jamming to the song. If it is changed to a different version when it can be jammed to while in bars and other hangouts, that will make it esay for everyone to grasp. Like if artistes come together and voice a new National Anthem that can be great. If Kenzo, Feffe Bussi, David Lutalo, Spice Diana and myself shared that song on YouTube, that would be great. Gravity Omutujju

