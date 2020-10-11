Ugandan Roots-Reggae music legend David Amon Ssemanda Ssematimba a.k.a Maddox cemented his legendary status with a moving performance on the Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday night.

Throughout the week, there had been huge anticipation as most Ugandans in Uganda and abroad prepared themselves to watch Maddox Sematimba perform on the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert.

The show kicked off at exactly 9PM on Club Pilsener’s YouTube and Facebook pages with Douglas Lwanga (designed by Abryanz Collection) who has been the host of three previous episodes.

He called Dancehall sensation Karole Kasita on stage and the artiste who has been labelled the best replacement for Cindy Sanyu lived up to the expectations with an energetic performance.

Fenon Events had everything from; lighting, stage and band, set up to perfection and the viewers knew they were in for a great show.

Maddox stepped on stage and you could feel it from wherever you were watching from that it was a legendary moment – one that several viewers were experiencing for the first time.

He showed why he is a league of his own with a moving performance that was characterized by strong vocals, energy, exciting dance strokes and each song performed felt really authentic.









































Maddox performed his hit songs including Irene, Namagembe, Munakyalo, Tukolagane, Ddembe, Nakatude, Abato, Omwami n’omukyala, Munnakyaalo and so many more.

