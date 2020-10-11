Police confirms raiding sex party and arresting 21 suspects in Kireka

On Saturday night, Kampala Metropolitan Police raided a house in Kireka after being tipped by informants about an ongoing sex party and arrested 21 suspects.

According to information released on the Kampala Metropolitan Police social media pages, the 21 suspects were found taking part in the sex party at a private house in Kireka.

Police intelligence got information about the party through planted informants who were placed to monitor and inform police when the party started.











Towards midnight, police made its move after being informed that the sex games had started and the participants were caught red handed.

Towards midnight, the police was notified that the sex games had started and we swung in action. We got the participants red handed. Patrick Onyango | Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson

The 21 suspects were arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus.

