Dembe FM Talk N Talk show music critic Edward Sendi slammed Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik Ssali alias Paper Daddy saying that he should quit music and turn into a fishmonger.

The renown music critic threw jabs at Bebe Cool’s son over the weekend noting how the singer is still struggling to release a breakthrough song having spent over five years in the music industry.

He went on to advise Paper Daddy to rent a market stall and re-brand to Fish Daddy reasoning that he could perform better if he invests his efforts in being a fishmonger rather than waste his precious youthful life doing music that is not taking him anywhere.

But on a serious note, Paper Daddy should leave us alone and concentrate on selling fish. He should infact, re-brand to Fish Daddy because he has failed to make a mark in the industry and hasn’t yet even released any hit song in five years. Edward Sendi

Edward Sendi made the striking comments when he was asked to give his view about Bebe Cool’s son’s future in music.

It should be recalled that earlier this year, Jose Chameleone roasted Bebe Cool for having failed to give his son a collaboration that would thrust him into the limelight. Chameleone ended up offering Paper Daddy a collabo but the latter failed to honor the offer.

The last time we heard of a new song from Paper Daddy was in January when he shared the visuals to his then latest new single that was dubbed “Romeo and Juliet”.

