Comedian Chiko and wife Melanie Ofrah welcome bouncing baby girl

Popular city comedian Frank Mubiru a.k.a Chiko of the famous comedy duo Madrat and Chiko and wife Melanie Ofrah welcomed their first child as a couple over the weekend.

The comedian, now a proud father of one, shared the good news via his social media pages that saw a number of his fans and followers sending him congratulatory messages, welcoming their new bundle of joy.

The funny rib-cracker who has not yet revealed the name of his daughter disclosed that the baby and the wife are safe and in good condition and as well thanked his fans for praying for them.

WELCOME TO THE WORLD PRINCESS. Thanks for your Prayers, Love n Support God blessed us with a baby girl last weekend. Chiko

Congratulations Chiko and Ofrah upon expanding your family!

