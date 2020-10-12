Herbert Skillz, A Pass and Bebe Cool drop ‘For Real’ visuals

For Real is a good vibes, party song on which producer Herbert Skillz features Bebe Cool and A Pass. The visuals are out now and you can watch them here first.

A Pass and Bebe Cool on one song…that’s the first head-turner for this project. The two artistes have an unpredictable friendship filled with trolls against each other.

They have, however, often revealed how much respect they possess for each other’s talent and hard work. They combined on the ‘For Real’ project presented by talented producer Herbert Skillz.

Herbert Skillz

The song was written by A Pass and produced at Sound Makers Music and Game Over studios by Herbert Skillz. It is a song you will love to listen and dance to.

The visuals were directed by Darlington Kerenge of Zero One Media using Bebe Cool’s Gagamel Video equipment. You can take a gaze below:

Read Also: A Pass wants to sue Bebe for editing him into the ‘Corona Distance’ video