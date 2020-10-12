Singer Kemi Sera testifies how God saved her from running mad

Former Kream Production singer Kemi Sera publicly testified how God saved her from running mad.

The singer who was recently embroiled in domestic violence and a sex scandal with her former manager and boss Hajji Haruna Mubiiru made the confession during Sunday service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Church.

Photo credit: Mozart Pictures

The teary singer disclosed how at a certain point in life she faced a lot of trials, got ashamed, and felt neglected by her own.

Kemi Sera even stressed how she was returned to her ancestral home but failed to locate and recognize her parents.

I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations in this world. A lot of negative things have been talked about me and I got ashamed. But I thank God for having saved me from running mad. I reached at the extent of being returned to my ancestral home but I couldn’t even tell who my parents were. I swear from today and on wards I will never forsake God. In fact, I even composed a praising for God appreciating all the good things he has done for me. Kemi Sera

