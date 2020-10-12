Ykee Benda wanted an invite to the Kireka sex party

Mpaka Records CEO Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is happy that police raided a sex party in his home area Kireka because the organizers did not inform him.

On Saturday night, Kampala Metropolitan Police raided a private house in Kireka and arrested 21 suspects who were caught red handed participating in a sex party.

According to KMP spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the police planted informants within the party after receiving intelligence about the organized raunchy party.

They informants alerted police just after the sex games kicked off and the security operatives swung in action, arresting 21 suspects on the scene of crime.

Ykee Benda, through social media, cheekily revealed that had he been informed about the party, they wouldn’t have been arrested.

So they organized a party in my kireka and they didn’t inform me? How? Kababakwate. Next time respect village owners, invite them. Ykee Benda

Today, the 21 suspects are expected to be presented before court to answer charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus.

