Bebe Cool begs President Museveni to privately meet Moses Matovu

Singer Moses Ssali, better known by stage name Bebe Cool, has pleaded with the Head of State to have a private meeting with veteran Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu to dissect a few issues concerning the Ugandan music industry.

The Wire Wire singer pleaded to the fountain of honor during NBS TV UnCut Sabula show where the legendary singer revealed how he has never had a chance to meet president Museveni face-to-face.

Moses Matovu of Afrigo Band

According to his request, Moses Matovu wants meet the president so that they discuss ideas concerning how the entertainment industry can be modified.

While requesting the president to meet Moses Matovu, he also begged Gen Saleh to host the legendary singer in his free time like the way he has always done with other musicians.

Read Also: Bebe Cool’s son Paper Daddy should re-brand to Fish Daddy – Edward Sendi