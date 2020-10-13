Bobi Wine is the only Member of Parliament Cindy Sanyu is interested in

Amongst the 420 members of parliament, Cindy Sanyu only follows Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine despite her disinterest in politics.

If we roamed the streets of Kampala and asked several people to name their favorite Member of Parlaiment, Bobi Wine’s name would obviously be listed severally.

The MP and now 2021 presidential hopeful gathered most of his fame as a musician for close to two decades, releasing several hit songs and redefining the showbiz in the country.

During an interview with a local newspaper, fellow singer and close friend Cindy Sanyu revealed that Bobi is the only politician who she is interested in.

I do not mind politicians because they are not in my line of interest, but I know Bobi Wine because we were friends before he joined politics. He is not my area MP because I live in Muyenga. Cindy Sanyu

Bobi Wine and Cindy Sanyu have been close friends for a while now and have collaborated on a couple of songs.

