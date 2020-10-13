I am what I am because of you – Patricia Nabakooza praises Eddy Kenzo

Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo is a godfather of sorts for the Triplets Ghetto Kids and one of them, Patricia Nabakooza, believes she wouldn’t be who she is without him.

With Sitya Loss, which is considered Eddy Kenzo’s biggest song, the Triplets Ghetto Kids were exposed to the world for their participation in the song that won the singer a BET award in 2015.

Since that mega introduction, the dance group has performed at several international stages and made a formidable brand that has won awards across the continent.

According to one of the pioneers of the TGK Patricia Nabakooza, Kenzo is a blessing to the group and she wouldn’t be what she is if it wasn’t for his kind heart.

Dear Papa Eddy Kenzo, you’ve been and still a blessing not to only me but to all of us, you’ve guided and directed me in not only good but perfect and righteous way. I’m what and who I’m because of you and your kind heart. I’m forever grateful and thankful for whatever you’ve done and still doing for me. I can’t thank you enough unless praying for you to live longer than you expect. May the Almighty Lord reward and bless you with the great work of your hands. I’m so blessed and proud to be part of you Papa, I’ll love you forever and always. Patricia Nabakooza | Facebook

