I use condoms – Spice Diana opens up on why she isn’t getting pregnant

Source Management singer Spice Diana silenced her critics who have been always asking her why she isn’t getting pregnant just like fellow celebrities.

The singer forced her critics to go mute when she disclosed that she always uses protection or condoms as the main reason why she hasn’t been able to conceive a child yet.

She also explained that she doesn’t feel it is the right time yet for her to have children but it is part of her plans in the near future.

Now you want me to tell you that I use this method? We always use protection my dear. Spice Diana

When she was asked to give an opinion about Winnie Nwagi’s recent semi-nude photos that caused a stir on social media, the Kokonya singer backed her up saying it is her right to do whatever she feels like since she is above 18 years.

Spice Diana also did the most to distance herself from rumors of having beef with fellow female artists in the industry while noting how she accords much respect to everyone in showbiz.

