I wouldn’t be a star if not for manager Roger – Spice Diana

Now at the peak of her career, Spice Diana attributes her success to her manager and Source Management CEO Lubega Roger without whom she believes she wouldn’t be a star.

During an interview on NBS TV UnCut show, Spice Diana opened up on how Roger came in her life just at the time when she needed him the most.

The Bajikona singer revealed that she was stuck with her music projects before she met Roger. When he came in, he facilitated the promotion of her music.

She explained that she would not be ranked amongst Uganda’s top artistes if she did not meet him:

“I would not be the Spice I am if it weren’t for manger Roger. He found me when I was young in the industry and supported me up to this level. I sometimes imagine where I would be if I had not met Roger,” Spice said.

Spice also trashed rumors that she hates fellow female artistes and asked bloggers to stop spreading false news about her.

